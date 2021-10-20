Families living in landslip-prone areas in Kozhikode being shifted

Village officers deployed in 28 select locations to arrange relief camps

Responding to the rough weather alert, the District Level Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has deputed village officers in 28 select locations in Kozhikode district to arrange the required number of local relief camps and shift people who live in landslip-prone areas. Legal action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate with the temporary arrangement.

The majority of those to be shifted to relief camps by Thursday noon are from Kumaranallur village and Kodiyathur panchayat. Families living close to isolated hilly areas, where landslips caused huge damage in previous years, will also be shifted.

The facilities temporarily arranged in villages will be opened within an hour after getting the distress signal. Emergency vehicles and other rescue equipment are available with regional rescue teams for meeting unexpected situations.

The secretaries of grama panchayats will also work as team members with the revenue squad. They will be mainly responsible for helping rescue operators with emergency service vehicles and rescue accessories.

Revenue Department officials said many families living in vulnerable areas were shifted on Wednesday itself following the directive of the DDMA. They would be allowed to stay in camps till the withdrawal of the yellow alert.