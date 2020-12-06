Facilities for differently abled voters

Efforts are in full swing to prepare a final list of differently abled voters in various local body wards and make arrangements for them at polling stations. The entry of such voters will be facilitated quickly without them having to wait in queues.

Like in the past, there will be ramps in front of all the select polling booths for ensuring barrier-free entry and exit. Their vehicles will also be permitted to enter polling stations. As usual, the support of Student Police Cadets will be ensured in all polling booths to assist them.

Furniture items inside polling booths will be placed in such a way to ensure barrier-free movement. Apart from the Student Police Cadets, the differently abled will be allowed to seek the help of close relatives or volunteers at polling booths. The same service will be made available for senior citizens too. According to the district election authorities, there will be a nodal officer as well for taking care of such voters. Ramps and wheelchairs will be arranged with the support of sponsors and youth organisations.

According to official figures, there were 33,314 differently abled voters in Kozhikode district during the last Lok Sabha elections. The updated list would be available soon with the compilation of ward-level figures, officials said.