Ex-servicemen to protest against DMA’s proposals

Plan to increase retirement age of officers, cut pension of those seeking PMR

The National Ex-Servicemen Coordination Committee has decided to stage a State-wide protest condemning the reforms announced by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) headed by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

M.B. Gopinath, State president of National Ex-Servicemen Coordination Committee, said the protest was part of the nation-wide protest. He said the DMA had proposed increasing the retirement age of officers and cutting down pension of those seeking Premature Retirement (PMR).

The DMA has proposed an increase in retirement age for senior defence service officers, including Colonels, Brigadiers and Major Generals, and for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR) in logistics, technical and medical branches.

The new proposal suggests 50% of entitled pension for 20-25 years of service, 60% of entitled pension for 26-30 years of service, 75% of entitled pension for 31-35 years of service, and full pension for service of 35 years and above. There will be no change of pension entitlements of battle casualties.

However, the ex-servicemen committee, protesting against the proposals, has demanded One Rank One Pension equalisation and hassle-free ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme). They have also said that salary and pension of soldiers and ex-servicemen should not be reduced and that the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen should be ensured.