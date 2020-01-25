Erudite scholar-in-residence lectures from January 27

Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council, is organising “Erudite scholar-in-residence” programme from January 27 to 31.
Dilip M.Menon from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, will be the erudite scholar for the lecture series, which will be opened by historian M.G.S. Narayanan on the college premises on January 27 at 10.30 a.m. Mr.Menon will speak on the Indian Emergency (suspicion and the writing of history). The consecutive lectures will be held at the University of Calicut; Farook College, Feroke; Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda; and PSMO College, Thirurangadi, on January 28, 29, 30 and 31 respectively, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.