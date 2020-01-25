Erudite scholar-in-residence lectures from January 27

Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council, is organising “Erudite scholar-in-residence” programme from January 27 to 31.

Dilip M.Menon from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, will be the erudite scholar for the lecture series, which will be opened by historian M.G.S. Narayanan on the college premises on January 27 at 10.30 a.m. Mr.Menon will speak on the Indian Emergency (suspicion and the writing of history). The consecutive lectures will be held at the University of Calicut; Farook College, Feroke; Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda; and PSMO College, Thirurangadi, on January 28, 29, 30 and 31 respectively, a press release said.