Elderly woman, daughter attempt suicide at village office

Officials accused of ignoring their grievance

An elderly woman and her daughter attempted suicide at the Chakkittappara village office in Kozhikode district on Wednesday alleging that the Revenue department failed to address their grievance related to the reopening of a blocked private road to their house at Muthukad.

Poikayil Mary, 70, and her daughter Jessy, 47, reportedly poured kerosene on their bodies and tried to immolate themselves with a claim that they were denied justice even after a wait of three months.

It was the timely intervention of the local police that saved the two and brought them back to normalcy after assuring them a quick solution. Police sources said a compound wall constructed by Mary’s neighbour was reportedly obstructing the only way to her home.

Revenue department sources said the two, who reached the village office on Wednesday morning as part of their protest, had been asked to wait for just 24 hours by the Koyilandy taluk authorities for some field-level inspections. However, they were not ready to cooperate with it and wanted an instant solution, they said.

Police sources from the Peruvannamuzhi station said the issue was temporarily settled after they approached the Revenue authorities for completing the field-level inspection at the spot on Wednesday itself. They also clarified that there were no suspected land encroachment attempts on the part of the neighbour for the compound wall construction.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons, instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.