East Hill KV parents seek fair election to PTA

A section of parents of children studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode, is planning to approach the District Collector, who is the chairman of the school’s managing committee, seeking a fair election to the parent- teacher association (PTA).

Shift system

The election to the school PTA, named WAKE, could not be held at the general body meeting on November 17 as a group of parents objected to the panel of new functionaries presented by the outgoing committee. There was also heated exchange of words over the existing shift system at the school. Some parents claimed that students from faraway places had been put to hardship because of that. Kendriya Vidyalayas cannot have official PTAs, that is why the association is named WAKE, which is a school welfare association.

E.V. Jayesh, one of the parents, said on Tuesday that the outgoing PTA functionaries seemed to be firm on retaining a majority of their nominees in the new executive council.

“It does not look like a transparent process. The school authorities are also not very clear about it,” he claimed. Mr. Jayesh said a majority of parents wanted new persons to be chosen to the executive committee. The school principal was not available for comments. A meeting has been scheduled on December 1 to discuss the issue.