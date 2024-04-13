E-autos idling due to dearth of drivers

April 13, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation’s ambitious project to utilise electric autorickshaws for solid waste collection has faltered right in the beginning owing to a dearth of qualified drivers in the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS).

The Corporation had decided to distribute e-autos to HKS members who collect non-biodegradable waste in all the 75 wards. In the first phase, 30 autorickshaws were manufactured under the ‘Industry on Campus’ scheme of Government Polytechnic, West Hill.

The Corporation had purchased them using funds from the Centre’s Nagar Sanchaya scheme. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh had inaugurated the project on January 12. However, the vehicles are still resting on the premises of the Tagore Centenary Hall.

The Corporation’s plan was to train HKS members to drive e-autos. But the plan is yet to be executed. “We have enough drivers in HKS units that handle organic waste. They cannot be roped in for this, as it will affect the functioning of those units,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation. She added that the vehicles would be on the road as soon as the Lok Sabha elections were over.

The project was initially delayed owing to issues with registration and insurance of e-autos. “We have already completed interviews to recruit new HKS members, with special preference for licensed drivers. However, the list cannot be announced with the election code of conduct in place. But we have enough drivers to set the ball rolling soon,” Ms. Jayasree said. The Corporation is also yet to figure out the guidelines for custody of the e-autos in every ward.

“Besides autorickshaws, we have procured 60 e-carts, 25 container MCFs, and earth movers under the ‘Azhaku’ hygiene protocol,” she said, adding that the remaining 40 e-autorickshaws would also be available soon.