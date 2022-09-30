Drivers of trucks carrying combustible liquids allege road rage by bus drivers

Tanker lorry drivers say they are given hostile treatment on roads

Road rage by a section of private and KSRTC bus drivers on State and national highways is posing a huge safety threat to heavy tanker lorries and trailers carrying highly inflammable liquids. With no concern for the risk involved in transporting such combustible liquids through overcrowded roads, some drivers are suspected of tailgating such vehicles with honking in anger and abusive gestures.

Drivers operating inter-State and inter-district services said the practice was rampant on State and national highways between Kasaragod and Palakkad districts. Road rage with no concern for the mental and physical stress of tanker lorry drivers is often overlooked by the authorities, they lamented.

“Owing to safety reasons, it is quite risky to apply sudden brakes in the case of tanker lorries. Only very few private bus operators are seemingly aware of this fact. In the case of 10 or 16-wheel trucks, sudden braking may end up in damage to air pipes ultimately spoiling the brake system,” said A.J. Sujith, an inter-district tanker lorry driver. He felt that the authorities should educate bus drivers on healthy driving practices.

Functionaries of All Kerala Liquid Transport Contractors Welfare Association (AKLTCWA) said incidents of road rage and insulting of tanker lorry drivers were rampant in Kerala. One of the dangerous practices is the sudden braking by private buses in front of tanker lorries after a furious tailgating exercise.

“Unlike passenger carriers, tanker lorries cannot go fast crossing a 60-km range. The braking time actually depends upon the quantity of the load. Bus drivers should at least understand the dilemma of a truck driver on congested roads,” said M.S. Purushothaman, secretary, AKLTCWA. He felt that the ongoing road widening work had emerged as another challenge.

The association functionaries also pointed out that not many drivers are aware of the legal consequences of abusive behaviour towards drivers of trucks carrying combustible liquids. Very minimal number of complaints are registered as most truck drivers adopt a peaceful stance on the road, they pointed out.

On the other hand, some private bus drivers have dismissed the allegations, claiming that there were only isolated incidents of road scuffles. They also argued that some inter-State truck drivers were constantly violating rules.