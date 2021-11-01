Drive on to register labourers on e-Shram portal

Effort is part of Centre’s plan to prepare national database of unorganised workers

The cooperation of all the local administrators will be sought for the successful completion of the registration of labourers on the Union government’s latest e-Shram portal. The registration drive to be undertaken in the limits of various local bodies is expected to benefit a large number of casual labourers in the unorganised sector, who are yet to claim various benefits under the Union and State governments’ social security scheme.

The plan of the district administration is to wind up the formal enrolment process before December 31 in such a way as to support the Union government’s plan to have a national database of unorganised workers using the portal. Ahead of that, there will be a number of ward-level enrolment camps covering various grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities, and the City Corporation.

Apart from the registration camps, there will be special arrangements at the post offices to complete the procedures. Various labour welfare unions can also think of hosting their own registration drives to support their members in the unorganised sector. On completion of the registration, the workers will be issued a new identity card which can be used to claim the benefits of various support schemes.

According to officials, the drive will be open to all types of labourers, including farmers, domestic helpers, Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi workers, wayside traders, newspaper agents, fish vendors, fishermen, construction workers, drivers, and migrant labourers. The project was mainly targeting the enrolment of all those who work without any ESI benefits, they said.

Workers, who are skilled in using computers or smartphones, can also try to complete the OTP-based enrolment process independently using the official link - register.eshram.gov.in. The applicants will have to furnish the Aadhaar and the personal bank account details during the enrolment process. The service will be made available through all Akshaya and common service facilitation centres in the district.