GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District tourist information centre to be opened at Balussery

K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, to inaugurate the facility on December 15

December 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Balussery is set to be the centre of tourism in Kozhikode in the next 20 years, according to Kerala Tourism Development Cooperative Society (KTDS), which is about to open the District Tourist Information Centre of Kozhikode at Balussery on December 15.

“Tourist locations in proximity such as Vayalada and Kariyathumpara, besides the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Kinaloor put Balussery in the centre of the tourism map of the district. Besides, it is equally accessible from Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode city,” Rahul P. Raj, State coordinator of the Society told reporters on December 13.

KTDS, as part of its role in tourism development in the State, has opened tourist information centres in Kottayam and Kochi. More centres are to be opened soon at Vaikom in Kottayam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram, besides Chennai, Pondicherry, Mumbai, and Surat.

K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, will inaugurate the centre, while district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / tourism / tourism and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.