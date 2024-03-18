GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Distributors’ strike at Kozhikode MCH ends

They claim the authorities owed them ₹75 crore as dues, and the payments had been pending for around eight months

March 18, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated March 19, 2024 01:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Raghavan, MP, during his one-day fast seeking a solution to shortage of drugs at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on March 18.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, during his one-day fast seeking a solution to shortage of drugs at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on March 18. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The shortage of drugs and medical devices at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in the wake of the distributors stopping their supply for the past one week seeking clearance of pending payments, was resolved on March 18 (Monday).

This follows discussions between representatives of the All-Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association and distributors of medical devices such as stents, and M.P. Sreejayan, hospital superintendent. Medicine distributors had claimed that the authorities owed them ₹75 crore as dues, and that the payments had been pending for around eight months.

Mr. Sreejayan later told the media that ₹1 crore had been released already, and that another ₹10 crore would be granted in another week. Steps would be taken to clear the dues till December 31, 2023, he said. The remaining amount would be cleared in phases.

Mr. Sreejayan pointed out that the delay happened mainly due to certain impediments in getting government funds for treatment given to health insurance beneficiaries. Discussions were held on Monday with the Health Minister, Principal Secretary, Health, and the Director of Medical Education, to address the issue, he said, adding that drug supply had been resumed.

Patients, including those who undergo regular dialysis, had to buy drugs and medical devices, which they would have otherwise got for free or on subsidised rates from fair price shops at the hospital, from private pharmacies for the past one week due to the strike by distributors.

Meanwhile, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, and United Democratic Front candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, on Monday observed a fast outside the hospital, seeking a solution to the crisis. Mr. Raghavan had suspended his election campaign for the day to stage the strike. However, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, alleged that Mr. Raghavan’s fast was a ‘political stunt’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

