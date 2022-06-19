DCC seeks judicial probe into misuse of Sanchaya usernames and passwords

Standing protest to be held in front of city corporation office on June 22

Standing protest to be held in front of city corporation office on June 22

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has sought a judicial investigation into the alleged misuse of official usernames and passwords by unauthorised persons to access the Sanchaya property tax assessment software of the Kozhikode Corporation. Alleging that the four officials suspended in connection with the incident were only small fries, the DCC leaders said all influential persons behind the illegal deals for granting building numbers were still at large.

DCC president K. Praveenkumar, while addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that only a thorough investigation would bring to light the real magnitude of various irregularities in regularising the unauthorised constructions within the city limits in the last 15 years. “In the wake of the latest findings, legal measures adopted by various individuals for securing occupancy certificates by exploiting the weak defence mechanism of the corporation authorities should also be probed as it was also a part of the game plan supported by a section of corrupt leaders,” he alleged.

According to Mr. Praveenkumar, the multi-storey building identified by the city corporation for the much-hyped Mahila Mall project was also one of such facilities included in the category of unauthorised buildings. “The mall project was just a cover to secure building numbers for the commercial facility and it was dropped after fulfilling the secret agenda,” he alleged.

The DCC leaders, including general secretaries Muneer Eravath and P.M. Abdul Rahiman, said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would organise a standing protest in front of the corporation office on June 22 to expose the alleged apathy of the authorities and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership in suppressing the elements of corruption. They alleged that the corporation office was emerging as a “business hub” for a few party leaders to facilitate benami deals.