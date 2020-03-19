DCC launches ‘hygiene challenge’

The District Congress Committee (DCC) on Wednesday began a "hygiene challenge" campaign in the wake of the COVID-19 breakout.

KPCC vice president T. Siddique inaugurated the campaign at the Kunnamangalam bus stand. Sanitisers, handwash, soaps, tissue papers and two large vessels of water have been kept for cleaning hands. The campaign would be undertaken in all parts of the district, Mr. Siddique said.