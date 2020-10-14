Day of respite for Kozhikode, fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 661

Locally acquired infections continue to dominate new cases with 651 figuring on list

It was a day of relative respite for Kozhikode district on Wednesday when fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 661. For the past many days, the district has been reporting around 1,000 cases almost every day.

There was a decline in test positivity rate too as the percentage of those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 was reported to be 7.07% when 9,282 samples were subjected to lab tests. On Monday it was 18.01% and Tuesday 9.06%. As many as 836 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now is 10,865. A total of 6,730 people are in home isolation.

Locally acquired infections continue to dominate fresh cases with 651 people figuring on the list on Wednesday. Kozhikode Corporation alone had 232 cases, Koduvally 43, Vadakara 36, and Thalakkulathur 29. The source was unknown in six persons. The district administration has strengthened containment steps in the coastal areas. More awareness sessions would be held there, a release said.

Deaths

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. They are a 57-year-old man from Vadakara and an 82-year-old woman from Chevayur in Kozhikode. A medical bulletin from the hospital said five other persons had died on Tuesday and one on Monday.