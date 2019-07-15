Dairy Village project launched in Mukkom

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Sunday launched the ‘Ksheera Gramam’ (Dairy Village) project of the Mukkom municipality for promotion of dairy sector under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS). Marking the inaugural event, fodder grass was planted in about eight acres of land in the municipality limit with the support of about 1,000 women.

Mr. Isaac said the integrated dairy farming project was a model for all municipalities in Kerala to generate more self-employment opportunities. He lauded the efforts taken by the municipal administration to implement the project under the AUEGS. The job cards of 220 dairy farmers enrolled under the scheme were distributed during the ceremony, chaired by George M. Thomas, MLA. Banks selected for funding the project exchanged Memoranda of Understanding with the municipal authorities.

Project coordinators said the new scheme was designed to boost milk production in the municipality with the support of five milk cooperative societies.