Kozhikode

Dairy farmers call for procurement price hike

Protest mode: A group of dairy farmers staging a dharna in front of the Milma dairy plant at Chuzhaly in Kalpetta on Saturday in support of their demands.

Protest mode: A group of dairy farmers staging a dharna in front of the Milma dairy plant at Chuzhaly in Kalpetta on Saturday in support of their demands.  

more-in

Centre urged to revoke industrial tag, relist dairy sector under agriculture

A group of dairy farmers in the district under the aegis of the Primary Milk Societies Association took out a march and staged a dharna in front of the Milma dairy plant at Chuzhaly here on Saturday, raising a slew of demands including a hike in the milk procurement price.

Speaking after inaugurating the protest, C.K. Saseendran, MLA, said the milk production in the district had reached an all-time high but dairy farmers were facing a severe crisis owing to increasing input costs and lower return.

The Central government had recently listed the dairy industry under the industrial sector and such a move would adversely affect thousands of marginal farmers in the country, he said. Hence, the government should reconsider placing the dairy industry under the agriculture sector, he said.

The prices of fodder and cattle feed had increased considerably in the past few years, but the farm gate price of milk was yet to be revised.

Hence, the government should hike the price in keeping with the changing scenario, he said.

If the government could not hike the price, it should adopt steps to ensure that dairy farmers were getting incentives throughout the year with financial assistance from Milma, the Dairy Development Department, and the three-tier local administrative bodies, he said.

The protesters also raised demands such as resumption of the insurance policies implemented by Milma and hike in the chilling and transportation charges.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2019 4:53:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/dairy-farmers-call-for-procurement-price-hike/article28734767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY