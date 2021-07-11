Kozhikode

Daily TPR rises to 14.73% in Kozhikode

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 rose to 14.73% in Kozhikode on Sunday when 1,428 fresh cases were reported from the district.

As many as 9,910 samples were tested.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, there were 1,402 locally acquired infections while the source of 22 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 201 cases of local transmission of the infection, Koyilandy 62, Chorod 54, Thalakkulathur 53, Vadakara 50 and Thiruvallur 45. As many as 1,250 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload from the district surged to 15,884.


