Cycle rally held as part of forest fest

DCP Amose Mammen flags off the rally

DCP Amose Mammen flags off the rally

Circulating the message of the week-long ‘Vanamahotsavam’ as part of the International Day of Forests, the Social Forestry Division of the Forest department organised a cycle rally on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode city) Amose Mammen flagged off the rally that also drew the participation of Calicut Cycling Community members. Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Sunilkumar and Forest Officer T. Suresh were present, among others, at the event.