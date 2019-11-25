CWRDM proposes ‘Water 4 Change’ with foreign aid

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) with the support of six prominent institutes has come up with a new project, ‘Water 4 Change’, which will be piloted in a phased manner in Kozhikode city, stimulating long-term research and field-level action on urban water management systems.

As many as six prominent organisations from The Netherlands too are part of the project, which will be considered for implementation in Bhuj, Bhopal, and Shimla.

To explain the project details, a launch workshop will be held at Malabar Palace here on Tuesday. A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, will introduce the project. In Kozhikode city, nearly ₹1.15 crore will be spent for planning and implementation.

Objective

The core objective of the project, according to CWRDM scientists, is to provide communities and other stakeholders an integrative, fit-for-purpose and context-sensitive design framework for liveable fast-growing secondary cities in a co-creative manner. They said the project mainly addresses the disciplines of sanitary engineering, urban planning and governance, hydrology, ecology, informatics, economics and their applications.

According to project coordinators, it will address the need for an integrated systems approach for developing interrelated technological, institutional and financial solutions for sustainable urban water management. The project will address the complex challenges to urban water systems facing fast-growing cities like Kozhikode, Bhuj, Bhopal and Shimla, resulting from population growth, rapid urbanisation, and climate change, they added.