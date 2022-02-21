Curbs on stalls selling brined fruits on Kozhikode beach lifted

Corporation holds talks with vendors, issues guidelines

The Kozhikode Corporation has lifted the restrictions on stalls that sell brined fruits on Kozhikode beach and Varakkal beach on Monday following a discussion with representatives of street vendors. Some of the shops opened on Monday evening right after the restrictions were lifted.

Vendors have been asked to use only FSSAI-certified vinegar and to refrain from using concentrated acetic acid in its place. They need to follow the guidelines prescribed by the food safety authorities like only using ice supplied by recognised suppliers and using clean towels in stalls where scraped ice is sold. As for water, it should be either boiled or the treated water supplied by the corporation, until a common facility for clean water is arranged on the beach. Also, it should be stored in transparent containers.

The vendors have also been asked to keep with them documents such as health card, Vendor ID Card, corporation’s trade licence and food safety licence at all times.

Representatives of the vendors agreed to adhere to the rules in the meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip and attended by Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed, Chairpersons of Health, Welfare, Tax and Appeal standing committees, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and other health officials.

The restrictions were imposed on vendors following an incident a few days ago in which two students who accidently drank acid from one of the brined fruit stalls on the beach sustained acid burns. Samples collected during the inspection carried out by the health wing of the Corporation along with food safety officials following the incident were identified as Glacial Acetic Acid, a colourless corrosive substance, which the victims mistook for water. Vendors have been using the substance after diluting it instead of vinegar, which is rather costly compared to the acid. There have been instances in the past when the food safety authorities detected traces of acid in brined fruits and sensitised the vendors to it. Further inspections revealed use of unhygienic ice in the stalls on the beach as well.