Culture dept. should hold Revathi Pattathanam, says MP

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has suggested that the Department of Culture take steps to conduct Revathi Pattathanam, an annual assembly of Sanskrit scholars that was held during the time of the Zamorins, the erstwhile kings of Calicut. A symbolic version of the event is being held near the Tali Temple every year for some time now.

The MP was participating in the valedictory ceremony of this year’s Pattathanam on Sunday. K.C.U. Raja, head of the Zamorin family, was present.

The formal inaugural ceremony was held in the morning after Vedic rituals at the Tali Temple. Mr. Raja was taken to the venue on the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School premises in a procession that had “body guards” of the Zamorin carrying swords and shields, a caparisoned elephant, and young girls carrying ‘thalappoli’.

Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the event. M. Lakshmi Kumari was presented the Manorama Thampuratti Award.

Cultural events too were conducted after the valedictory ceremony.