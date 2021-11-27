Kozhikode

CPI(M) observes hartal

Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists on Friday observed a hartal at Theruvanparamba near Nadapuram alleging that their partymen were assaulted by a group of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers on Thursday night.

According to the Nadapuram police, it was an argument over a recent clash at Nadapuram Government College that triggered the latest incident. Two youths, T. Rathinkumar and P. Vishnu, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Following the mass protest, the police intensified search for the suspected IUML activists.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 12:55:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/cpim-observes-hartal/article37713220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY