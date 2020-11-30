COVID-19 | Kozhikode sees 481 new cases

611 infections in Malappuram; Anjarakandy FLTC in Kannur closed

The Health Department on Monday confirmed 481 more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection touched 6,340.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 458 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection remained unknown in 13 cases.

There were 11 health workers and three gulf returnees among the infected.

As per the updated list of primary and secondary contacts, 869 more persons were added to the list of people under observation. With this, the total number of people under observation touched 23,463. At the same time, 913 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals were discharged on Monday.

According to Health Department officials, 4,445 more samples were sent for lab tests on Monday. Till date, 78,3181 samples were collected, of which 7, 12,151 test results were found negative. Health Department officials said the test positivity rate was 10.82 per cent.

On Monday, the highest number of local transmission cases was reported within the Kozhikode Corporation limits. Health Department officials said 120 such cases were confirmed within the corporation. They said the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital had the highest number of patients (273) undergoing treatment for the disease.

In Wayanad

As many as 90 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday.

Of the new cases, 86 patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact.

The district has so far reported 10,745 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 8,997 have recovered from the disease, including 116 persons who recovered on Monday.

The total number of active cases is 1,319. As many as 8,244 persons are under observation.

Major centre

The Anjarakandy COVID first-line treatment centre in Kannur, which played a key role in COVID treatment in the district, has been shut down.

The centre was closed on Monday after the last patient, a 65-year-old Iritty resident, returned home after recovering from the disease.

The District Disaster Management Authority, headed by District Collector T.V. Subhash, took over the Kannur Medical College, Anjarakandy, on March 27 and converted it into a special COVID treatment centre.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 611 new COVID-19 cases and 507 recoveries on Monday. While 578 of the new cases contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, there were 25 cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

Among the new cases were six persons who came from across the border and two health workers.

District officials said that 7,786 people were currently being treated for COVID-19 in Malappuram.

Most of them were under observation at their respective homes. As many as 551 of them were undergoing treatment in COVID-19 hospitals, 346 were in first-line treatment centres and 341 in second-line treatment centres.

More than 85,000 people were quarantined across Malappuram. The official death figures due to COVID-19 stood at 344 on Monday.

(With inputs from Wayanad, Kannur, and Malappuram bureaus)