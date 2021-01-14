COVID-19 caseload crosses 6,000

573 recoveries, seven deaths reported

The active COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode went above 6,000 again when 669 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the district medical officer, there are 6,070 infected persons from the district. As many as 4,608 are in home isolation.

Of the fresh cases, 651 are locally acquired infections, and 15 with an unknown source.

A total of 151 cases of local transmission are from Kozhikode Corporation, 43 from Villiappally, 35 from Kunnamangalam, 29 from Vadakara, 21 from Feroke and 20 from Olavanna.

As many as 6,255 samples were tested on the day. There were 573 recoveries. Seven deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another man who drowned on January 10 was later tested positive for the virus.

248 cases in Wayanad

As many as 248 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 247 patients, including four health workers, were infected through local contact and a person had returned from Qatar. The district has so far reported 19,312 COVID-19 cases.