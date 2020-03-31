Kozhikode

COVD-19 | Two more positive cases in Wayanad

Of the two confirmed cases, one is a 59-year-old resident of Kambalakkad and another a 22-year-old resident of Muppainad, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla

The total number of people affected by COVID-19 has increased to three in the district with two more persons testing positive on Monday.

Of the two confirmed cases, one is a 59-year-old resident of Kambalakkad and another a 22-year-old resident of Muppainad, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

She said the Kambalakkad resident arrived at Calicut international airport from Dubai on March 16 and the Muppainad patient landed at Bengaluru from Abu Dhabi on March 22. The route map of the two were being prepared, she said.

According to the data available with the Health Department, there are now 7,906 persons on observation in the district. Of these, 12 are in hospitals and 7,894 in homes.

