Court stays show-cause notice issued to professor

The Kerala High Court has stayed a show-cause notice issued to Moly Kuruvilla, professor at the Department of Women’s Studies, Calicut University, by the university authorities after she reportedly objected to the alleged grant of internal marks to a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader years after she completed her course.

According to sources in the office of George Poonthottam, who appeared for her in the court, Justice C.S. Dias also stayed “all the action pursuant to the order” of the university on the issue. Ms. Kuruvilla had pointed out in her petition that the university had ignored her contention that the recent award of internal marks to K. Dayana, the SFI leader, violated rules. Also, the university authorities in 2010 had decided against granting internal marks to Ms. Dayana, when Ms. Kuruvilla was heading the department, citing her shortage in attendance. The university did not have the power to reopen or review an earlier decision, she claimed.

Ms. Kuruvilla alleged that an inquiry was held against her recently and the authorities “proceeded with actions behind her back”. It was followed by a show-cause notice issued by the Syndicate, she claimed.