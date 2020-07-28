Court stays show-cause notice issued to professor

The Kerala High Court has stayed a show-cause notice issued to Moly Kuruvilla, professor at the Department of Women’s Studies, Calicut University, by the university authorities after she reportedly objected to the alleged grant of internal marks to a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader years after she completed her course.
According to sources in the office of George Poonthottam, who appeared for her in the court, Justice C.S. Dias also stayed “all the action pursuant to the order” of the university on the issue. Ms. Kuruvilla had pointed out in her petition that the university had ignored her contention that the recent award of internal marks to K. Dayana, the SFI leader, violated rules. Also, the university authorities in 2010 had decided against granting internal marks to Ms. Dayana, when Ms. Kuruvilla was heading the department, citing her shortage in attendance. The university did not have the power to reopen or review an earlier decision, she claimed.
Ms. Kuruvilla alleged that an inquiry was held against her recently and the authorities “proceeded with actions behind her back”. It was followed by a show-cause notice issued by the Syndicate, she claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath