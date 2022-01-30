Corpn. warns of action against malls charging parking fees

Mayor promises to consider issues concerning Children’s Home

The second online meeting of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Council held on Saturday was rather uneventful and matter of fact.

The parking fees levied at various malls in the city from customers was once again the hot topic of discussion after NCP councillor N.C. Moyin Kutty brought in the issue through a submission. He said that a customer was asked to pay a fine of ₹300 at a mall in the city after he lost the parking card issued to him. Mr. Moyinkutty said that the malls were levying huge parking fees even though it was illegal.

However, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini explained that the mall authorities had levied the fine from the customer as the card contained a micro chip, and hence, was costly. However, they were not levying parking fees. The corporation will take strict action if any mall was found to be levying parking fees, the Secretary said.

The condition of the Children’s Home in the city was discussed following a submission brought in by BJP councillor Navya Haridas after the recent event in which a few girls from the facility were absconding and were found from Bengaluru and Malappuram. The degenerative infrastructure and staff shortage at the Children’s Home was brought to notice following this incident. Ms. Haridas pointed to the need for the corporation to intervene in the matter of the Children’s Home. Mayor Beena Philip replied that the issue may be considered.

Congress councillor K.C. Shobhitha presented a submission on the repeated breaking of the Kerala Water Authority pipelines and the non-cooperation from the KWA authorities even when the issue was brought to their notice. The Mayor said that a meeting of the KWA officials would be convened soon to discuss the issue.

A special meeting of the Corporation Council will be held at 2 p.m. on January 31 to discuss the draft list based on the severe poverty survey.