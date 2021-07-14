Corpn to resume street vendor survey

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is resuming a survey of street vendors in the city as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government.

The survey aims at identifying every person involved in street vending in the city, providing them certificates/identity cards so as to ensure their rehabilitation.

Corporation officials will conduct field visits on July 16 and 23 to collect the details directly from street vendors. Those who already possess the identity cards provided by the corporation need to furnish it before the officials when they visit. The vendors should produce documents such as Aadhaar card, bank pass book, driving licence, voter ID card or ration card during the survey.

The corporation had conducted a similar survey in 2015 and registration of street vendors started in 2017. Of the 2,030 street vendors identified in the first survey, identity cards were provided to 1,682 deserving persons, a press release said.