Coronavirus:facilities set up at private hospitals in Kozhikode

Arrangements have been made in private hospitals for coronavirus infection treatment in Kozhikode district as a precautionary measure, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has said.

This was decided at a meeting of representatives of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Indian Dental Association, and the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association on Tuesday. They were given material to counter the spread of false information through the social media.

Meanwhile, a team led by Dr. Jayasree inspected the isolation ward set up at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. As many as 316 people are under observation at their homes for suspected infection.

Four people are under treatment at isolation wards — three at the general hospital and one at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Helpline

The mental health helpline started operations and the counsellors spoke to 78 people and four were given counselling. Works at the panchayat wards were reviewed too.