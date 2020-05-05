Kozhikode

Contribution to CMDRF

The IEEE Kerala Young Professionals, in association with UST Global, has conducted an online ‘Virtual Summit’ to raise funds towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The summit titled ‘Emerge 2020’ with the theme ‘Rising from Uncertainties’ was open to audiences worldwide and required prior registration at a fee of ₹.150 per delegate. The event had a participant count of 818 spread across 20 countries and an amount of ₹1,22,700 was raised towards the CMDRF.

