Consortium by NIT-C chosen for setting up AI-based Centre of Excellence

‘Institution the only one among 31 NITs in the country selected to lead the consortium consisting of academic institutions, industry partners, govt. departments, and entrepreneurial ventures’

March 29, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A consortium formed by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has been selected for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) under the theme sustainable cities.

The NIT-C had submitted a proposal titled ‘Sustainable applications for mobility, urban development and resilience using artificial intelligence’ for joining the selection process, said a recent release.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, said that the institution was the only one among the 31 NITs in the country selected to lead the consortium consisting of academic institutions, industry partners, government departments, urban local bodies, and entrepreneurial ventures. “We have formed a dedicated team of 14 faculty members to carry out the activities of the proof-of-concept generation in the first phase,” he added. All the shortlisted consortia will get an initial funding of ₹2 crore for implementing the proof of concept, a demonstration of the feasibility of the idea. The team consists of faculty members from departments such as Computer Science and Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Civil Engineering, and Management Studies.

The project is co-ordinated by S.D. Madhu Kumar, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and M. Harikrishna, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering. Mr. Madhu Kumar said that the Proof of Concept of the proposals is to be made ready in six months.

