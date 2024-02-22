GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress pursuing soft-Hindutva, says Kareem

February 22, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, Elamaram Kareem, MP, and P.T.A. Raheem, MLA, at an event on Thursday seeking action against the Facebook comment of NIT-C Professor Shaija Andavan supporting Nathuram Godse.

(From left) T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, Elamaram Kareem, MP, and P.T.A. Raheem, MLA, at an event on Thursday seeking action against the Facebook comment of NIT-C Professor Shaija Andavan supporting Nathuram Godse. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Elamaram Kareem, Rajya Sabha MP, has accused the Congress of pursuing a soft-Hindutva stand on critical issues concerning the country.

He was opening a protest event organised by the Kozhikode district committee of the Left Democratic Front seeking action against Shaija Andavan, Professor at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, who hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in one of her Facebook comments.

ALSO READ
Comment praising Godse: NIT-C Professor granted bail

Mr. Kareem said that the Modi-led government had been implementing extreme right-wing Hindutva policies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Secularist and Left parties are opposing it. “What is the stand of the Congress, which claims to be a secular party, on such issues? That party is stuck in the midst with its soft-Hindutva,” he claimed.

Mr. Kareem said that Ms. Andavan had insulted the country and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through her comment. He pointed out that people like her had been enabled by the atmosphere of majoritarianism and authoritarianism espoused by the BJP-led government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.