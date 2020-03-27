Community kitchen a big relief for migrants, daily wage workers

Community kitchens opened by local self-government bodies benefited hundreds of migrant labourers and daily wage workers in Kozhikode on the first day on Friday.

Within the city corporation limits, food was supplied to over 500 persons from the kitchen set up at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, on Friday.

Deputy Mayor Meera Dashak said two more such kitchens would be opened at Beypore and Cheruvannur respectively on Saturday.

According to A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, facilities at the Nadakkavu community kitchen will be enough to supply food for 5,000 persons a day.

He also proposed to open a similar kitchen at Karaparamba Government Higher Secondary School.

Doorstep delivery

In Koduvally, municipal authorities and volunteers have walked an extra mile to start doorstep delivery of food for migrant labourers. Besides starting four community kitchens, the municipality will open 10 distribution outlets named ‘Pothichor’ on Saturday to supply food packets for the needy.

“We have got the support of charitable organisations and volunteers to proceed with the initiative. Even after the lockdown period, food distribution counters will function with the support of charitable organisations,” says municipal vice chairman A.P. Majeed.

Following the directive of the district administration, all grama panchayats and municipalities have identified convenient spaces to set up community kitchens and operate them with the support of Kudumbashree workers.

Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats have started the distribution of food from their kitchens.

As migrant workers are likely to be one of the main beneficiaries of the project, the district administration has formed a Migrant Labourers’ Welfare Coordination team for the sflawless operation of the project.