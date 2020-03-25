Collector warns shops

The District Collector has warned strict action against the shops and establishments that do not function properly following the declaration of lockdown.

The action is being taken following complaints from the public that some shops did not open despite being included under essential services. Gas agencies, petrol pumps, grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable stalls and medical stores are part of essential services.

At the same time, action will be taken under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 against wholesale and retail shops if they resort to black-marketing, hoarding or overpricing.

Inspections have been carried out in Kozhikode city, Vatakara municipality and other parts of the district upon complaints from the public about overpricing.

The squad led by Supply Officer for Vatakara inspected vegetable stalls near the fish market building and found one that was overpricing. The vendor was forced to cut down the prices. Another vendor who shut down stall was forced to reopen it.

Two carts along with goods were seized by the squad deployed in parts of Kozhikode city. Legal action, including fine, was slapped on the vendors.

All vegetable stalls in Palayam market have been asked to display the price list. The inspection was led by Health Supervisor of the Corporation K. Sivadas.