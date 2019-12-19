Kozhikode

Collective mooted to fight natural disasters

more-in

The district-level Disaster Management Authority will organise a meeting of various voluntary organisation members and representatives of non-governmental organisations at the taluk conference hall here on December 21 to discuss the formation of a district-level collective to fight natural calamities. Office-bearers of neighbourhood groups and trade unions also can attend the meeting, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
disaster management
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 11:27:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/collective-mooted-to-fight-natural-disasters/article30352066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY