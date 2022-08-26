Codilar Technologies opens office at Kozhikode Cyberpark
The company foresees over 200 employment opportunities
As part of its expansion plans, the Bengaluru-based Codilar Technologies opened a new office at the Government Cyberpark here on Friday. The company’s chief executive officer Hashid Hameed and production unit director Tamjeed Qazi inaugurated the office in the presence of Cyberpark general manager Vivek Nair. Having 20-plus Adobe certified developers and with a boom in the e-commerce industry, Codilar foresees over 200 employment opportunities.
