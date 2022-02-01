CITU launches free food coupon scheme in Kozhikode

Initiative to help those who lost jobs during COVID third wave

Various trade unions affiliated to the Kozhikode district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday launched a free food coupon scheme for those who lost jobs and livelihood in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

The initiative is led by CITU unions in the cooperative sector, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Beverages Corporation, Consumerfed, and Kerala Soaps, apart from Kerala Medical Sales and Representatives Association and toddy tappers’ unions in Kozhikode and Koyilandy taluks.

Food coupons are being distributed at around 30 centres across the district from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Malaparamba, Puthiyara, Koyilandy, Balussery, Perambra, Feroke, Nadapuram, Kunnummal, Vadakara, Kakkodi, Thiruvambady, and Mullankunnu are some of the places where it will be available. The KSEB offices at Nadakkav, Eranhikkal, Kakkur, Moodadi, Naduvannur, Perambra, Kakkattil, Pantheerankavu, Ramanattukara, and Orkkatteri are some of the other centres. They will be available also at the toddy tappers’ union office at Vadakara Edodi, Kerala Soaps unit at Vellayil, Tagore Centenary Hall, and the Triveni Stores near Muthalakkulam.

CITU district secretary P.K. Santhosh said each of the unions had tied up with local canteens and hotels and restaurants to help redeem the coupons. It was launched by P.K. Mukundan, district general secretary, CITU, at Perambra. CITU leaders said they were planning to continue the scheme till the third wave got over.