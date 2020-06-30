Checks to be intensified to stop illegal return of migrants

Enforcement squads have intensified their inspection in the district after noticing attempts by migrant labourers to return to the State misusing various means of transportation in violation of the COVID-19 health protocol.

A few who had returned earlier without following the official registration procedures and quarantine norms were sent back to their respective States.

Police sources said better surveillance measures would be put in place at railway stations to prevent unauthorised entry to the State. Though there has been a dip in illegal entry owing to the availability of special trains, more attention will be paid to the matter, they added.

During a recent inspection, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) had come across incidents where migrant workers who had left for their native States had returned without registering on any of the service portals for clearance. Around 50 such persons were sent back to their native States, they said.

GRP officials said they would intensify checking in all special trains to ensure that no migrant labourer misused the service. They also made it clear that entry to the district would be allowed only to those who had registered their names in the government portal and got clearance for the journey.

The Health Department too had warned of the risks involved in allowing illegal entry of people to the State. There were also reports that migrant workers who illegally returned to the State would be compelled to take up jobs without following quarantine norms.

Meanwhile, Labour Department sources said better surveillance mechanisms would be introduced to monitor migrant workers. This is apart from the initiative taken by the police to prepare a comprehensive record of their whereabouts and issue them identity cards. For now, police stations have particulars of over 40,000 migrant workers, they added.

Details of all migrant labourers who have left the district too have been kept separately for future reference. According to the police, it will be helpful while initiating better welfare programmes for those who legally return to the State.