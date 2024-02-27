Chamber seeks govt. support to resume passenger vessel services to Lakshadweep

February 27, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has called upon the State government to initiate steps to resume passenger vessel services between Beypore and Lakshadweep which had remaining suspended for over four years.

Addressing the media here on February 26 (Monday), the CCCI functionaries said they would convene a meeting of stakeholders on February 29 here to finalise the list of immediate priorities.

They said the support of the Central and State governments would be required for the speedy completion of all major development projects at the port. They also stressed the need to include the Beypore port under the Sagarmala project for its comprehensive growth.

Listing the development works pending at Beypore now, the CCCI leaders called upon the Central and State governments to consider the extension of the existing wharf from 314 metres to 514 metres to facilitate the safe entry of larger vessels.

Besides seeking release of more funds for implementing a special master plan, the Chamber representatives pointed out that such an initiative alone would link Connolly canal with the Beypore port. They also slammed the move to permanently stop the Beypore-Lakshadweep passenger vessel, which was operating up to two services a week for several years. The service, suspended four years ago, affected education, healthcare and business opportunities of people of Lakshadweep islands.

The decision to push for port development work was taken by the Chamber after submitting a special request to the Union Minister of Shipping, Director General of Shipping, Kerala Governor, and the Chief Minister. They said Ministers and People’s representatives would attend the upcoming stakeholders’ meet to take forward future requirements and obtain more Central aid.