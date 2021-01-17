Chamber blames Corpn. engineers for condition of Manari crematorium

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry has blamed the engineering wing of the Kozhikode Corporation for the dilapidated condition of the chimney at the Manari crematorium. Chamber secretary Rajesh Kunhappan has claimed that the Corporation officials had overseen the crematorium work and blaming just the contractors for the condition was ridiculous.

The Corporation officials, including the secretary and experts from the engineering wing, had inspected the crematorium recently. They found that the foundation of the chimney was weak and stated that the peculiar nature of the soil was the reason for the dangerous condition of the structure.

Before every construction, the safe bearing capacity of the soil was tested by expert engineers, said Mr. Kunhappan. For constructions related to the Corporation, the engineering wing of the civic body does the testing. The wing consists of overseers, assistant engineers, executive engineers and a chief engineer. The contractors carry out the construction based on the design and plan provided by them. Hence, it is unjust to blame the contractors alone for the lapse, said Mr. Kunhappan and demanded action against the engineers as well.