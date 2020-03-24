Case against former Mayor

The Medical College police on Tuesday slapped a case on CPI(M) leader and former Kozhikode Mayor A.K. Premajam for reportedly misbehaving and obstructing the duty of health officials who had reached her house to inquire about the details of her home- quarantined son and family who flew down from Australia in the first week of March.

The case, the police said, was registered based on a complaint by health circle inspector K.P. Beena and joint health inspector K. Sinoj who had gone to the house of Prof. Premajam after the Health Department received complaints that the family was violating the home quarantine norms and indulging in risky behaviour in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Prof. Premjam, also a former MP from Vadakara, was charged with Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 294 (B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballads, or words in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

Allegation denied

However, Prof. Premajam dismissed the allegations that she had verbally abused the health officials. “The health officials came to my house without observing any protective measures such as wearing masks and gloves,” she told The Hindu, and added they had visited at least a dozen houses where people were quarantined. She would submit a complaint against the heath officials to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief, she said.

Her son, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old son had reached Kozhikode from Australia on March 8. They were advised home quarantine for 14 days. “However, on Monday, my son had to go out to get medicines for my daughter-in-law. It was an emergency. We have orally informed the district police chief about the situation,” Prof. Premajam said.

Her daughter-in-law said she had faced the orgy of a health official video-graphing a pregnant woman in night dress. “Our home quarantine period was over. My husband went out to get medicines after I develop uneasiness,” she said.