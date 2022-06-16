Case against CPI(M) workers for raising slogans with death threats

Party activists booked on petition by local Congress leader

The Payyoli police have booked a group of identifiable CPI(M) activists who allegedly raised slogans carrying death threats against Congress workers during a protest at Thikkodi last Tuesday.

The suspects were charged under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 146 (punishment for violence during unlawful assembly), and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered without particularly mentioning the names of any suspects on a written petition by a local Congress leader. Earlier, there were protests against the police for not registering a suo motu case based on available digital evidence.