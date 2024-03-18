GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Capturing the beauty of Kozhikode’s landmarks

March 18, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Vineesh Vidyadharan explains his paintings to one of the visitors at the gallery on Sunday.

Vineesh Vidyadharan explains his paintings to one of the visitors at the gallery on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Reminiscence, the exhibition of paintings by Vineesh Vidyadharan that concluded at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Sunday was notable for the simple and straightforward depiction of landmarks of Kozhikode in watercolor. The exhibition featured around 20 paintings of landmarks such as the Tali temple, Mishkal Mosque, CSI cathedral, Mananchira, Valiyangadi, the streets and so on.

Mr. Vineesh, an urban planner by profession, has organised the exhibition as a fundraiser for the Prasanthi School for Children with special needs of which he is the Managing Trustee. “The school offers completely free education to differently abled children and run on donations alone. All the proceeds from this exhibition goes to the school”, he said.

Incidentally, the art lovers and philanthropists of the city have displayed their commitment to the cause by purchasing the paintings, most of which were sold by the end of the final day.

The exhibition had some value addition in the form of musical programmes. Noted singers V.T. Murali and Sunil Kumar P.K. performed on March 13 and 16. while it was the turn of the host Mr. Vineesh and Sreelakshmi Vineesh on Sunday to entertain the crowd.

The exhibition that began on March 13 was inaugurated by Murali cheeroth, the Chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

