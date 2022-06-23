Campaign to promote Khadi clothes in Kozhikode
P. Jayarajan, Vice Chairman, Kerala Khadi Board, on Friday will open the district-level launch of a promotion campaign for Khadi clothes titled ‘Azhchayil Oru Divasam Khadi’ being undertaken by the Kerala Bank. It will be held at 9.30 a.m. at the regional conference hall of the bank. Senior officials will be present.
