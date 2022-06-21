Call to mark seats for senior citizens in buses in Malayalam

The legislature panel for the welfare of senior citizens has asked the Kozhikode District Collector to take steps to ensure that the seats reserved for senior citizens in buses are marked in Malayalam. A meeting of the panel held at the Kozhikode collectorate on Tuesday had a complained to this effect. The Collector said the issue shall be discussed at the next Road Transport Authority meeting. The panel members visited the District General Hospital and assessed the facilities for senior citizens, especially the new geriatric ward. Panel chairman K.P. Mohanan and MLAs P. Abdul Hameed, Job Mickle, K.P. Kunhammadkutty, Vazoor Soman, T.J. Vinod, and Thottathil Raveendran attended the meeting.