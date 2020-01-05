Call to conserve indigenous arts forms

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan has called for efforts to conserve indigenous arts forms.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of Sargotsvam, a State-level arts festival for residents of model residential schools and pre-matric hostels under the Department of Scheduled Tribes Development, on Sunday.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that indigenous art forms should be conserved and presented before the audience.

The Minister claimed that the Left Democratic Front government was implementing special projects for students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. Community study rooms had been set up next to tribal hamlets where there were facilities such as tuition, library, and internet connection.

Through the ‘Gotrabandhu’ scheme, language skills of students were being improved. A total of 241 teachers in Wayanad district and 25 in Attappady in Palakkad district had been appointed. The hostels in model residential schools would be upgraded to international standards and Industrial Training Institutes would have their own buildings soon, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

As many as 1,500 students from across the State are participating in the arts festival being held at the Government Physical Education College ground, East Hill.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will open the valedictory ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday.