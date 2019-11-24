Kozhikode

Calicut varsity to adopt govt. school

Calicut University is planning to adopt a government school in Malappuram district in a bid to improve the educational backwardness of students there.

The project, titled Mission 2021, is being taken up by the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension at Government Lower Primary School, Vallikkunnu, Malappuram. A release said here on Saturday that special classes and motivational sessions would be held along with special coaching classes to address the academic issues being faced by the students. There will be sessions in Communicative English, Mathematics, and Environmental Science. The students will be trained in arts, sports and games too. A team of 10 students from the department are leading the project.

University Registrar C.L. Joshi will open the project on November 25.

