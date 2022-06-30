Calicut varsity invites applications for Post-Doctoral Fellowship

The University of Calicut has invited applications from eligible candidates for Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) in various departments.

Ten persons will be selected in the faculties of Science, Humanities, Language and Literature, and Social Science for the fellowship. The term of the fellowship is two years. A sum of ₹32,000 per month will be provided in the first year and ₹35,000 per month the next year. This is the first post-doctoral fellowship instituted by the university to promote advanced research, a press release said here on Thursday.

Application forms and related information are available on the university website. Applications in the prescribed format should reach the Director of University Research by 5 p.m. on July 20. Address - Director, Directorate of Research, Calicut University P.O., 673635.