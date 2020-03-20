Kozhikode

Calicut varsity imposes curbs on visit to campus

Candidates told to use online facility to remit fee

Calicut University has imposed restrictions on visits to its campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a release on Thursday, the varsity authorities said those who wanted to contact the university should call the respective sections on phone first and visit the campus only if necessary.

Visit www.uoc.ac.in for information about the university.

Online facility can be used to remit fee and submit applications. Pleas on students’ welfare can be sent via post or email to dsw@uoc.ac.in or dswoffice@uoc.ac.in. The address is Dean, Students’ Welfare, Calicut University (P.O), Malappuram, 673635. National Service Scheme programme officers and volunteers should restrict their visit and contact nss@uoc.ac.in.

The numbers are 0494-2407239, 7202,7227,7477 (examination section), 2407356, 7357,7494 (distance education), 2407016,7017,7152 (admission section), 2407497, 7545 (research directorate), 2407353,7334 (students’ welfare), 2407362 (NSS), and 2407198 and 7448 (distance education exams).

