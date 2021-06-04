Budget brings cheers to north Kerala

New block mooted at MCH to help manage highly contagious diseases

The maiden budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has been generally welcomed by various quarters for some of its announcements, including a ₹20,000-crore package to tide over the crisis induced by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The proposal to establish a separate block at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital will help effectively manage airborne and highly dangerous contagious diseases such as COVID-19 and Nipah. Kozhikode will get a share of the ₹50 crore earmarked for Thiruvananthapuram medical college as well.

The proposal for Norka Self-Employment Scheme for rehabilitating Gulf returnees who lost their jobs will help them rebuild their lives in the State. A total of ₹1,000 crore will be provided as loan at low interest in association with various financial institutions. The budget allocation towards welfare schemes for expatriate Keralites has also been enhanced to ₹170 crore.

Another proposal that received appreciation is the Coastal Highway Project for which a sum of ₹6,500 crore has already been sanctioned from KIIFB.

The proposal for a Malabar Literary Circuit – a tourism circuit joining places such as Thunchan Memorial, Beypore, Thasrak, Ponnani, Trithala and banks of Bharathapuzha — is expected to boost tourism in north Kerala.